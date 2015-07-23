Volunteers stand guard outside Salem military recruiting center

In the wake of a deadly attack on a military recruiting center in Tennessee, armed volunteers have been standing guard outside a similar recruiting center in Salem.

On Wednesday, three men with holstered sidearms stood outside the Armed Forces Career Center on Lancaster Drive NE.

Two of the men are affiliated with the Oath Keepers of Oregon, a group of current or former members of the armed forces or first responders who have pledged to defend the Constitution. The third volunteer, Bob Cluster, is a member of the III% Patriot Movement.

“It’s a disservice to all our service members that they can be here on home soil and they can be attacked and have absolutely no recourse to defend themselves,” said Cluster.

Cluster said he believes military recruiters should be allowed to carry guns.

The Oregon Military Department did not directly address the volunteer guards, but a spokesman said the agency has assessed the potential for threats against its facilities, and has implemented additional precautionary measures.

Although the State of Oregon allows open carry of firearms, the City of Salem passed a law against possessing a loaded firearm in a public place.

According to a spokesman with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Armed Forces Career Center is outside the city’s jurisdiction.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.