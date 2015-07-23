Portland Thorns play to sold-out crowd, celebrate World Cup players return

It was the first ever sold out match on Wednesday for the Portland Thorns. Fans welcomed home the star players who helped win the Women's World Cup.

The Portland Thorns took on rival Seattle Reign in front of a sold-out crowd.

Over 21,000 fans made their way into Providence Park and Wednesday's game will rank as the second-largest, stand-alone crowd in the history of women's professional soccer in the U.S.

Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and University of Portland alum Megan Rapinoe stood side by side to be honored as World Cup teammates before facing off against each other.

Several other Thorns players were honored for representing their national teams during the World Cup.

Among the people who watched the match included Governor Kate Brown. The Portland Thorns tweeted a picture of her meeting with the fans.

It was also a special day for a fan who traveled all the way from Texas to see Alex Morgan, who was her inspiration while she battled cancer.

"She was kind of my inspiration to just keep going and even though beauty, after losing my hair and everything, beauty comes from the inside and playing on the field was great," said Hailey Castle.

Castle even brought a custom painting her friends gave her of her hero. Castle hopes Morgan will sign it.

Morgan wasn't able to play tonight due to an injury.

The Thorns lost to Seattle Reign 1-0.

