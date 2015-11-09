2016 Fox 12 Toy Drive

Together, we can give joy to thousands of local kids and teens during this magical time of the year!



Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Les Schwab Tire Centers, Columbia Credit Union and the FOX 12 studios. (click here for location map)



Non-profit organizations benefiting from your donation this year.

COLLECTION EVENTS SUGGESTED TOYS DROPOFF LOCATIONS MAP COMMUNITY PARTNER LOCATIONS November 11 - December 13: Les Schwab Tire Centers locations

November 11 - December 13: Columbia Credit Union locations

November 11 - December 13: City of Beaverton - Beaverton City Hall, Beaverton Police Department, Beaverton City Operations and both City of Beaverton library locations

November 11 - December 13: FOX 12 Studios, Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm

November 11 - December 13: Chuck’s Produce - both locations November 11 - December 13: Family Fun Center and Bullwinkles Restaurant: Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or gift and get an Indoor Pass for just $15! The Indoor Pass includes Unlimited: Lazer Tag, XD Dark Ride, Max Flight Cyber Coaster, Frog Hopper, Kidopolis Playland and $5.00 Arcade Credits.

November 25 - December 13: Cross Tree Farm lot at Alpenrose Dairy

December 2 - 4 and 9 - 11: Alpenrose Dairy during Christmas in Dairyville MEET THE FOX 12 TEAM - SPECIAL COLLECTION EVENTS November 11: Les Schwab 15825 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)

November 18: Family Fun Center and Bullwinkle’s Restaurant: Come see Joe V. during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)

November 29: Rose Festival Offices at Waterfront Park: Come say hello to Andy Carson or Mark Nelsen and many of your Rose Festival favorites during Good Day Oregon or the 5 & 6 O’Clock News

November 30: Columbia Credit Union 108 S. Grand Blvd., Vancouver WA, 98661: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)

December 1: Les Schwab Tire Centers 22235 NW Imbrie Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)

December 3: Portland Winterhawks Game, Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum: Fans attending the game can buy toys and gifts on-site or bring new, unwrapped toys and gifts with them to the game. (2pm Game time)

December 7: Chuck’s Produce at Salmon Creek: 2302 NE 117th Street, Vancouver, WA, 98686: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am). Also any customer who donates a new, unwrapped toy on 12/7 or 12/8 gets a free 12 oz cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll.

December 8: Alpenrose Dairy: Come see Joe V. during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)

December 9: Pacific Office Automation 14747 NW Greenbrier Parkway: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am) SUGGESTED TOYS Sporting Goods (Bats, Baseballs, Soccer Balls, Footballs, Gloves, Frisbees)



(Bats, Baseballs, Soccer Balls, Footballs, Gloves, Frisbees) Board Games, Card Games and Puzzles



Action Figures (Fisher Price, Playskool, Playmats, Blocks, Books, Rattlers, Car Seat Toys)



(Fisher Price, Playskool, Playmats, Blocks, Books, Rattlers, Car Seat Toys) Building Blocks (Legos, K-Nectics, Magnetix, Lincoln Logs)



(Legos, K-Nectics, Magnetix, Lincoln Logs) Electronics (Video Games, Radios, Portable CD Players, DVDs, CDs, Remote Control Cars/Planes)

Crafts & Art Supplies (Play-Doh Play Sets, Drawing Books, Stationery Kits, Jewelry Kits, Purses, Paint By Number)



(Play-Doh Play Sets, Drawing Books, Stationery Kits, Jewelry Kits, Purses, Paint By Number) Books (Ages 13 & Under)

(Ages 13 & Under) Dolls or Stuffed Animals



Bicycles, Scooters, Skateboards and Helmets



Pretend Play & Dress Up (Play Food Sets, Tea Sets, Costumes,

(Play Food Sets, Tea Sets, Costumes, Doll House, Doctor Kits, Workshop/Tool Kits, Play Tent, Puppets The FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive is accepting donations for children of all ages, but gifts for tweens and teens in particular are needed.

View Fox 12 Toy Drive Locations in a larger map