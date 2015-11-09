2016 Fox 12 Toy Drive

November 11 - December 13: Les Schwab Tire Centers locations
November 11 - December 13: Columbia Credit Union locations
November 11 - December 13: City of Beaverton - Beaverton City Hall, Beaverton Police Department, Beaverton City Operations and both City of Beaverton library locations
November 11 - December 13: FOX 12 Studios, Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm
November 11 - December 13: Chuck’s Produce - both locations
November 11 - December 13: Family Fun Center and Bullwinkles Restaurant: Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or gift and get an Indoor Pass for just $15! The Indoor Pass includes Unlimited: Lazer Tag, XD Dark Ride, Max Flight Cyber Coaster, Frog Hopper, Kidopolis Playland and $5.00 Arcade Credits.
November 25 - December 13: Cross Tree Farm lot at Alpenrose Dairy
December 2 - 4 and 9 - 11: Alpenrose Dairy during Christmas in Dairyville
MEET THE FOX 12 TEAM - SPECIAL COLLECTION EVENTS
November 11: Les Schwab 15825 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)
November 18: Family Fun Center and Bullwinkle’s Restaurant: Come see Joe V. during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)
November 29: Rose Festival Offices at Waterfront Park: Come say hello to Andy Carson or Mark Nelsen and many of your Rose Festival favorites during Good Day Oregon or the 5 & 6 O’Clock News
November 30: Columbia Credit Union 108 S. Grand Blvd., Vancouver WA, 98661: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)
December 1: Les Schwab Tire Centers 22235 NW Imbrie Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)
December 3: Portland Winterhawks Game, Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum: Fans attending the game can buy toys and gifts on-site or bring new, unwrapped toys and gifts with them to the game. (2pm Game time)
December 7: Chuck’s Produce at Salmon Creek: 2302 NE 117th Street, Vancouver, WA, 98686: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am). Also any customer who donates a new, unwrapped toy on 12/7 or 12/8 gets a free 12 oz cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll.
December 8: Alpenrose Dairy: Come see Joe V. during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)
December 9: Pacific Office Automation 14747 NW Greenbrier Parkway: Come see Andy Carson during Good Day Oregon (4:30am-9am)