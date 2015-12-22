Dungeness crab fishing in Oregon, Washington set to reopen

Shellfish managers say Oregon and Washington's commercial Dungeness crab fishery will open Jan. 4 after being delayed for a month.

The Daily Astorian reports that the opening was delayed to conduct testing for marine toxins. Washington coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres says the results show toxin concentrations below the threshold set by the state, making the crab safe to eat.

Fishery managers along the West coast approved the January opening.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine resources program manager Caren Braby says the crab industry has been cautious about opening this season. The natural toxin domoic acid has disrupted shellfish fisheries in the area, and it can be harmful or fatal if enough is consumed.

Boats are allowed to set gear three days prior to the fishery opening.

