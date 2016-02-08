Amber Diaz has traveled a great distance to be a part of FOX12's Good Day Oregon morning show.

Amber is a Connecticut native and proud graduate of two of basketball's powerhouses. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut and received her Master's Degree from Syracuse University. Amber joined the FOX12 family in February 2016.

Amber spent two years in the 'Boogie Down Bronx' as a one-man band reporter with News 12 the Bronx. She shot, edited and wrote her own pieces that aired in both the Bronx and Brooklyn. Amber's shown her strength in breaking news, exposing gang violence in some of the roughest parts of the borough.

Before that, Amber spent time in D.C. covering the Supreme Court. Amber has also found her niche in entertainment stories, interviewing celebrities like Magic Johnson and Malik Yoba during her time in the city.

She not only has charmed viewers and engaged her audience with creative story-telling, but she prides herself in helping people solve problems within their community.

While Amber has focused on her news craft, she's maintained her love for dance. Amber was trained in classic ballet at just three years old.

When she's not running to breaking news, she's busy exploring all Portland has to offer. And when that's not enough, you can find her at the movies or a hot night spot with friends.

If you have a story idea or want to send her some fun stuff, you can contact Amber by e-mail at Amber.Diaz@kptv.com.

