Police: DUII suspect slams into bus full of people from seafood and wine fest

A DUII suspect slammed his car into a bus carrying dozens of people who had just been at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the southeast end of Yaquina Bay Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a car driven by Shane Huddleston, 40, of Albany, was heading north on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of a school bus.

The school bus was being utilized to transport people from the food and wine festival.

The bus turned north from Southeast Pacific Avenue onto the bridge approach when it was hit.

The car was severely damaged, while the bus sustained minor damage.

A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries, while Huddleston had minor injuries and was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of DUII and reckless driving.

There were 40 people on the bus at the time of the crash, but nobody on the bus was hurt, according to police.

