Police: 18 men arrested after undercover prostitution missions

A total of 18 men were arrested after the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit conducted two recent missions to address online sex trafficking.

Investigators used online ads on escort pages where men contacted police decoys to pay for sexual acts.

According to Portland Police, investigators were assisted by Portland area hotels.

A total of 18 men were arrested and were charged with prostitution, and were given criminal citations to appear in court according to police.

The men arrested were 30-year-old Himanshu Jain, 29-year-old Vittal Ramu, 40-year-old Cameron Parmalee, 27-year-old Brian Patrick Wood, 32-year-old Chase Lemke, 31-year-old Dale Bennett, 29-year-old Neil Sahm, 45-year-old Victor Lonnie Johnson, 25-year-old David Denman, 28-year-old Judah Pike , 67-year-old Richard Carleton, 31-year-old Jason Fuller, 44-year-old Daniel Saunders, 30-year-old Korey Bringman , 40-year-old Spencer Chun, 22-year-old Hung Pham, and 34-year-old Phong Nguyen.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force assisted in the operation in effort to recover minor sex trafficking victims and sex traffickers, but no minors were recovered.

The FBI and Portland Police Bureau encourage anyone with information about sex trafficking to report activity to law enforcement.

