Company wants to pay you to travel the world and drink beer

If you've ever wanted to get paid to travel the world and drink beer, this job is just the job for you.

World of Beer, a chain of nationwide taverns boasting a selection of beers from around the world, is looking to send a team of paid interns to locations across the globe to try different beers and foods and then share their experiences online.

The company is looking specifically for people with some social media savvy who can share photos and videos as they explore what the brewing world has to offer.

The internship will take place during the summer of 2016 and you have until Mar. 26 to apply.

As you might expect, the job is only open to those who are 21 or older.

To learn more, visit www.worldofbeer.com/drinkitintern.

