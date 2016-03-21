App helps students pay for college

Are you stressed out about paying for college? We found an app that will help you find millions of dollars in scholarships.

Scholly is a phone and web app that that instantly connects students with scholarships they qualify for.

The app conducts a web wide search based on parameters and gives users access to more than 400 million dollars in awards.

Philadelphia native Christopher Gray founded the app in 2014 after his own frustrations with finding funds to pay for school. Since the app was featured on the television show “Shark Tank” it has helped students win more than $31 million in scholarships.

Scholly is $2.99. For more information visit MyScholly.com.

