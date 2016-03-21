Portland comic store celebrates one-year anniversary

One year ago Ken Dyber and Jeff Itkin teamed up to create Cloud 9 Comics, a store that specializes in vintage comics from the 1940’s to the 1970’s.

From X-Men to Justice League, comic enthusiasts can find anything that they need.

The owners will be holding a one-year anniversary party on April 3 at their store on Clinton Street in southeast Portland.

Learn more at CloudNineComics.com.

