Organizing expert Vicki Norris talks situational disorganization - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Organizing expert Vicki Norris talks situational disorganization

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Do you find yourself in a rut? Maybe the day-to-day stuff is piling up and taking over?

MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has a few tips to help you get over your situational disorganization and reclaim your life and home.

Learn more at her website, RestoringOrder.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.