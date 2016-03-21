Police: Pawn shop burglars caught with stolen rifles, knives in NE Portland

Two women were arrested in connection with a pawn shop burglary after they were caught with stolen rifles and knives in their car, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Hawker's Locker on the 900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at 3:23 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told officers a suspect left the business carrying a large item and then climbed a fence on the north side of the property.

Police searched the area and located a parked 1997 Volkswagen Jetta with two people inside. Officers contacted the two women in the car and noticed two assault-style rifles between the front seats, according to investigators.

Alicia Renee Hawkins, 50, and Angela Megrant, 44, were taken into custody.

Investigators said Hawkins broke into the pawn shop by breaking the front window. Megrant was driving the car.

Police recovered two stolen rifles and two stolen knives from the car.

Hawkins and Megrant were both booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

