Deputies find body after responding to dog locked in car near Longview

What began as reports of a dog locked in a car near Longview turned into a death investigation after a body was found in the vehicle.

Deputies responded to a logging road near the end of Mill Creek Road west of Longview on Sunday afternoon.

The call had initially come in as a dog being locked in a vehicle for a couple of days.

Humane Society officers arrived and said the dog appeared to be aggressive. A Washington State Patrol trooper also responded to the scene and spotted a body in the car.

Cowlitz County deputies assisted the Humane Society in securing the dog. Deputies said the dog appeared to be uninjured.

The body was then removed from the car and turned over to the coroner's office. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said there were no obvious signs of a cause of death.

A more extensive examination of the body will be conducted through the coroner's office.

*The dateline on this story was corrected to read Longview, WA.

