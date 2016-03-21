Neighbor spots burglary in progress, suspect arrested in SW Port - KPTV - FOX 12

Neighbor spots burglary in progress, suspect arrested in SW Portland

Posted: Updated:
Kale Landon Phillips, jail booking photo Kale Landon Phillips, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An alert neighbor helped police catch a burglar as he attempted to leave a southwest Portland home carrying stolen items, according to investigators.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 1800 block of Southwest River Drive at 2:48 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor saw the suspicious activity and reported it to police.

Officers arrived and spotted the suspect leaving the home. Police said he dropped some items and ran away as soon as they approached.

Additional officers, including a K-9 team, responded to the scene to search for the suspect.

Kale Landon Phillips, 26, was found by police, but officers said he tried to run away a second time. He was quickly captured by the K-9.

Phillips was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer.

