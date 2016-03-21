Police: Speeding drunken driver crashes into back of car in SE Portland

Two people in a Chevrolet Lumina hit by the Mercedes were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries. Photo: Portland Police Bureau

A speeding drunken driver slammed his Mercedes into another car in southeast Portland early Monday morning, injuring two people, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 92nd Avenue at 2:06 a.m.

Investigators said 36-year-old Terry Pangle was driving a 2007 Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed westbound on Holgate Boulevard when he hit the back of a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina. The Lumina was also traveling westbound on Holgate, according to police.

Pangle and a passenger in his car were not injured.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Fardowsa Kassim, suffered minor injuries, according to police. A passenger, 19-year-old Lamariea Taylor, suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers at the scene said Pangle showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII and reckless driving.

