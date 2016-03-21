Police searching for armed man who robbed Keizer smoke shop at gunpoint

Surveillance image of armed robber at One Stop Smoke Shop (Photo: Keizer PD)

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Keizer smoke shop at gunpoint.

Police responded to One Stop Smoke Shop on the 3900 block of River Road North at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a man entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from store employees.

The robber got away with cash. Officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

There was one customer inside the business at the time, but nobody was injured.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Monday.

He is 5'10" and 250 to 275 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a dark-colored bandana on his face.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Keizer Police Department Detective Andrew Phelps at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3497.

