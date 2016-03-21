Police ID teen on bicycle killed in crash with pickup; driver arrested for DUII

Investigators said Franklin Drobny was attempting to turn left into a cul-de-sac where his home is located. (jail booking photo)

A 17-year-old on a bicycle was killed in a crash with a pickup in SE Portland on Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified the 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash with a pickup driven by a DUII suspect in southeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast Center Street near 142nd Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup heading east on Center Street turned left in front of 17-year-old Austin Joe Hrynko, who was riding his bike westbound at the time.

Hrynko hit the right front corner of the truck, causing fatal injuries, according to police.

The driver, 55-year-old Franklin Eugene Drobny, was taken into custody at the scene and arrested on charges of DUII, second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

Investigators said Drobny was attempting to turn left into a cul-de-sac where his home is located.

According to court documents, police at the scene said Drobny was "extremely intoxicated," and smelled of alcohol, staggered while walking and slurred his speech. His eyes were also described as bloodshot and watery.

A probable cause affidavit states Drobny said something to an officer, but the officer couldn't understand him because Drobny's speech was so slurred.

During a subsequent interview, Drobny admitted to drinking alcohol at a bar before driving home and hitting the bicyclist, according to the affidavit.

Hrynko was a junior at David Douglas High School. Administrators said grief counselors would be available to staff and students when they return from spring break next week.

Hrynko's family told FOX 12 he worked at Round Table Pizza and Fred Meyer.

Hrynko's family described him as someone who loved to make people laugh and had a "tender heart."

Hrynko called his mother just minutes before the crash to say he was heading home. She said he was in a good mood and excited to get home.

Drobny was arraigned in court Monday. His next hearing is scheduled for March 29.

