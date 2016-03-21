Downtown attack leaves woman with broken clavicle

Officers with the PPB are looking for a suspect accused of brutally attacking a woman near SW Salmon St. and SW 18th Ave. Friday night. (KPTV)

A woman was attacked near Providence Park, breaking her collar bone. Now she and police are asking for the public’s help to catch the suspect.

The attack occurred Friday around 9:30 p.m., as the victim, who is only being identified as “Becca,” and her friend were crossing the street at Southwest 18th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.

The two were walking home after getting pizza. They noticed a man yelling and urinating at the MAX station near Providence Park.

“His back was to us,” Becca said. “We certainly weren’t trying to engage him, we never made eye contact or anything like that.”

They continued walking, but just as they crossed the street, Becca said the man ran up, grabbed her hair at the scalp and slammed her down on the pavement.

“When I felt his hand on the back of my head, I just thought, ‘This is happening,’” she recalled. “And he threw me to the ground, onto the sidewalk, repeatedly using the force from his hand on my head. I don’t remember it after the third time, but my friend said he threw me about five or six times.”

When the man finally stopped, Becca got to her feet and she and her friend ran. After they got a couple blocks away, they called 911 and waited for police.

While it was just a few minutes before help arrived, she worried the man would find them.

Officers soon arrived took their statements and Becca went to the hospital with a broken collar bone.

Becca posted about the attack on Reddit Sunday, and found a number of residents offering suggestions and support.

Though she has only been in a Portland for a few months, and this is the last way she wanted to get to know her new city, Becca said it has allowed her to get to know how kind Portlanders can be..

