One person detained in Keizer pizza shop after shooting in Bi-Ma - KPTV - FOX 12

One person detained in Keizer pizza shop after shooting in Bi-Mart parking lot

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) -

One person was detained in a Keizer pizza shop after a shooting in the parking lot of a Bi-Mart store.

Emergency crews responded to the Bi-Mart store on the 3800 block of River Road North at 1:34 p.m. Monday.

A male victim was found on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound described as serious. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No further information was released by police about the victim.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to investigators.

Officer David Babcock with the Keizer Police Department spotted a man matching the suspect's description walking through a nearby business complex on the 4200 block of River Road North.

As the officer approached, he saw the man enter a pizzeria. Officer Babcock went into the restaurant and found the man hiding, according to police.

The subject was detained, but has not been arrested at this time. Police said he was taken to the Keizer Police Department for questioning.

No details were immediately released regarding a possible motive in this case.

