One person detained in Keizer pizza shop after shooting in Bi-Mart parking lot

No details were immediately released regarding a possible motive in this shooting.

A person matching the suspect's description was located by police in a nearby pizza shop.

Emergency crews responded to the Bi-Mart store on the 3800 block of River Road North at 1:34 p.m. Monday.

A male victim was found on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound described as serious. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No further information was released by police about the victim.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to investigators.

Officer David Babcock with the Keizer Police Department spotted a man matching the suspect's description walking through a nearby business complex on the 4200 block of River Road North.

As the officer approached, he saw the man enter a pizzeria. Officer Babcock went into the restaurant and found the man hiding, according to police.

The subject was detained, but has not been arrested at this time. Police said he was taken to the Keizer Police Department for questioning.

