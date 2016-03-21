Portland Timbers players called up to play for their national teams

Several Portland Timbers players will be joining their national teams this month.

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey, forwards Fanendo Adi and Darren Mattocks, and defenders Alvas Powell and Jermaine Taylor have been called up by their respective national teams, it was announced Monday.

Adi and Kwarasey will join Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, for a pair of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, while Mattocks, Powell and Taylor will join Jamaica for consecutive games against Costa Rica for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The announcement marks Adi's first call-up to the Nigeria National Team, previously earning two caps for the U-23 team. Adi, who leads Portland in goals during its MLS era, has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of the Timbers first three games this season, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew SC on March 6 and recording a brace in a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake on March 19.

Kwarasey will join Ghana for two contests against Mozambique in his first call-up since joining the Timbers in 2015. Overall, the goalkeeper has earned 22 caps for Ghana. In three games for the Timbers this season, Kwarasey has registered seven saves in 270 minutes played.

Since making his international debut on Dec. 10, 2012, Powell has earned 23 caps for Jamaica, including starting both World Cup qualifying third-round matches against Nicaragua in September 2015. Most recently, Powell played 90 minutes on Nov. 17, 2015, helping Jamaica earn a dramatic, 1-0 win on the road against Haiti.

Taylor made his international debut for Jamaica in 2004 after ascending through the youth national team ranks. A presence in the back line for the Reggae Boyz, Taylor has earned 83 caps for Jamaica, including three appearances during the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage. Additionally, Taylor has been part of three Caribbean Cup-winning teams for Jamaica (2005, 2010 and 2014) and appeared in nine matches during 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Mattocks has scored 12 goals in 31 appearances for Jamaica since making his debut on Aug. 15, 2012. The forward opened his account for Jamaica in 2014, scoring six goals in eight games, including three finishes during the 2014 Caribbean Cup. Additionally, Mattocks recorded goals in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal and final, scoring against the United States and Mexico.

Both Powell and Taylor have registered a total of 270 minutes in three games played for the Timbers this season, with both starting on the back line against Columbus Crew SC, the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake.

Mattocks, who was acquired by Portland in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 14, made his Timbers debut in a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake on March 19.

