Pres. Clinton draws crowds to Vancouver for Hillary rally

Crowds began lining up in the rain more than five hours before President Bill Clinton was set to speak at a rally for his wife and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Vancouver Monday. (Laura Rillos/KPTV)

Several hundred people lined up in Vancouver to hear President Bill Clinton campaign for his wife, Hillary Clinton, Monday afternoon.

The line first formed at the Clark College Student Union around 12:30 p.m. and the steady rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of voters.

“I respect her a great deal. I'm voting for her and I want to support the family at the caucus this weekend, and hear Bill,” Washington voter Athena Andersen said. “It's an honor and privilege to be here. I'm very, very excited.”

Line to see Bill Clinton stump for Hillary Clinton at Clark College is 150+ and growing. pic.twitter.com/then6Id0wp — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 21, 2016

Bill Clinton’s stop at Clark College comes ahead of Washington's caucus this weekend, but many Oregonians made the trek up to hear from him.

“I think he can get the crowd riled up,” Portland resident Marian Fenimore said. “I think he can say a lot of things about Hillary that support her campaign.”

In fact, the first person in line was from Hillsboro.

A Vancouver resident who has canvassed for Clinton's opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, was the second person in line.

Hillary supporter shows us the barrette she bought at Saturday Market. pic.twitter.com/BgO9M4UkbA — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 21, 2016

“I kind of want to see if Hillary deserves my vote in November, if she happens to win the nomination,” Vaughn Henderson said. “I'm pulling for Bernie, I'm going to caucus for him.”

2nd in line supports Bernie; listening to Bill to decide if Hillary should get his support if she wins nomination. pic.twitter.com/4aJK48HCRD — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 21, 2016

Undecided voter Belva Griffin saw Sanders speak in Vancouver this weekend.

Griffin said Bill Clinton's rally may help her decide who to support.

“I try to see as many of them as I can,” she said, of campaign rallies.

Washington's Governor Jay Inslee addressed the packed house, expressing his own support for Hillary Clinton.

"Rarely do you get a leader that combines the fire and compassion with the steel of experience, and she has that," said Gov. Jay Inslee.

Former president Bill Clinton gave a wide ranging speech, touching on everything from clean energy to the issue of immigration. He told the packed crowd that his wife would fight for American jobs and continue to build on the country's healthcare reform. He also made it a point to talk about her plan to reduce college debt.

"From the time I met her 45 years ago this month, to the time I talked to her on the phone this afternoon, I think she's the single best change maker I've ever known," said former President Bill Clinton.

He also argued that his wife is qualified today to deal with rising threats to our nation.

"The world is far more hostile than the world I encountered when I took the oath of office in 1993," said former president Bill Clinton. "I believe in terms of fitting the times in which we live in, she's the best qualified president I've ever had a chance to vote for."

Even before the speech Monday afternoon in Vancouver, it had been a busy day already for the former president. He spoke earlier in the day in Spokane at Spokane Falls Community College about many of the same issues with education he is expected to talk about at Clark College.

He also made a short stop at Powell’s Books before the evening’s speech.

