Oregon inmate guilty of killing Portland teen found dead in prison

A man convicted of manslaughter for killing a Portland teen and hiding her body in a storage unit was found dead in prison.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said 60-year-old Ronald Marcus was found unresponsive in his infirmary cell at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla on Sunday morning.

Marcus pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in January 2014 and was sentenced to 17 years in prison the following month for killing 18-year-old Anisa Swearingen in 2012.

Swearingen had been reported as missing prior to the discovery of her body at Money Saver Storage in Gresham in July 2012.

Police identified Marcus as the person who had rented the storage unit.

He was originally charged with murder, before reaching a plea agreement on the charge of manslaughter.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating his death, as is the case with all deaths in state prisons.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said they were unable to locate any family members of Marcus.

