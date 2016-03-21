Gov. Kate Brown endorses Hillary Clinton

Governor Kate Brown has made her endorsement in the Democratic presidential nomination race, and she is picking Hillary.

In a statement released by the Hillary Clinton campaign Monday, Brown called the former Secretary of State and U.S. Senator “the fighter Oregon families need in the White House.”

Brown, who is running in the Oregon Democratic Primary next month, continued that she and Clinton share “a bold, progressive agenda” that focuses on working families. She also lauded Clinton’s support for advancing civil rights and for paid family and medical leave.

"Hillary Clinton is the fighter Oregon families need in the White House and I am proud to endorse her candidacy for President. Hillary and I share a bold, progressive agenda that aims to break down the barriers that hold working families back and ensures that everyone has the same opportunity to succeed. Hillary has spent her career fighting to advance civil rights for all Americans and working towards real solutions to the issues that keep Oregonians up at night. From her commitment to fighting for paid family and medical leave, to her proposal to make Oregon the model for expanding voting rights nationwide, I know that Oregonians can count on Hillary to deliver real results for us as President."

Brown was at Powell’s Books in Portland Monday afternoon with former President Bill Clinton, ahead of his speak at a rally for his wife Monday night in Vancouver.

Brown will face Julian Bell, Chet Chance, Steve Johnson, Kevin M Forsythe and Dave Stauffer in the Democratic Primary on May 17.

