Old Germantown Road reopens after sinkhole repair

A portion of Northwest Old Germantown Road was closed after a 3-foot diameter sinkhole developed over the weekend.

The sinkhole formed between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Kaiser Road in the west hills.

A portion of the road was closed Monday morning as Multnomah County crews repaired the sinkhole. The road had reopened by around 3 p.m.

