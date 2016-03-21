Group protests Nike-backed trade deal

A group of human rights advocates were out in southwest Portland Monday to protest a Nike-backed trade deal.

The group was outside of the World Affairs Council, where the US Ambassador to Brunei was speaking at an event sponsored by Nike involving the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership would reduce tariffs between the United States, Brunei and other Pacific Rim nations, and includes specific chapters on financial regulations, government procurement, food safety standards, and intellectual property rights.

The group says Brunei’s dictator imposes a law that has LGBT people and women who commit adultery stoned to death.

“We are hoping to raise awareness that the TPP is not only bad for human rights, but for a number of other issues. Across the 5,000 pages of the document, the phrase human rights does not appear once," said Oregon Fair Trade Campaign Executive Director Michael Shannon.

Fox 12 reached out to Nike for comment, but have not heard back from them yet.

