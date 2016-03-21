Erin Brockovich to speak at community air forum in Portland

Erin Brockovich will be the keynote speaker of a community air forum in southeast Portland in April.

The event, hosted by the Eastside Portland Air Coalition, will be at Revolution Hall from 3-7 p.m. on April 2.

The event is free and open to the public.

Brockovich will deliver her keynote address at 4 p.m., followed by an open mic session where people can ask questions and share stories.

She is most famous for her role in uncovering a decades-long chromium leak that contaminated groundwater in the small town of Hinkley, California and pursuing a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric.

Brockovich recently joined a call for action after heavy metal pollution was discovered in Portland neighborhoods.

In February, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said it discovered the contamination near Bullseye Glass Company in southeast Portland and Uroboros Glass in north Portland.

"I can't believe that in this day and age companies would knowingly allow their dangerous chemicals to pollute the air. It's outrageous. We have known for decades the harm these toxic chemicals are capable of causing," Brockovich said in a previous statement.

