Bill Clinton surprises customers at Powell's before speaking in Vancouver

Former President Bill Clinton spoke at Clark College Monday in support of his wife Hillary Clinton.

Before he went to Vancouver, he stopped at Powell’s in Portland to surprise customers just before 4 p.m.

People crowded around the former Arkansas Governor as he made his way through the bookstore.

He did not make a speech or have a set schedule, but he wanted to talk to people and encourage them to vote.

After leaving Powell’s, Clinton said he battled traffic on the Interstate Bridge before speaking at the Get out the Caucus event in Vancouver.

He then spoke about the success of community college, saying he believes they show the true spirit of America.

The caucus in Washington will be held on Saturday March 26, and Oregon’s primary is on May 17.

