Oregon now home to world's largest corn dog - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon now home to world's largest corn dog

Posted: Updated:
The Original Pronto Pup opened this weekend at Rockaway Beach (Photo Credit: KPTV) The Original Pronto Pup opened this weekend at Rockaway Beach (Photo Credit: KPTV)
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon is now home to the world’s biggest corn dog.

It debuted in Rockaway Beach for the grand opening of ‘The Original Pronto Pup.’

The new shop also features the world’s only mechanical corn dog.

According to the store owner's, corn dogs were actually invented in Rockaway Beach in the 1930s by Beorge and Versay Boyington.

When the rain came in and ruined the buns at their hot dog stand, they came up with the batter idea as a way to cook ‘buns as needed’.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.