Oregon now home to world's largest corn dog

The Original Pronto Pup opened this weekend at Rockaway Beach (Photo Credit: KPTV)

Oregon is now home to the world’s biggest corn dog.

It debuted in Rockaway Beach for the grand opening of ‘The Original Pronto Pup.’

The new shop also features the world’s only mechanical corn dog.

According to the store owner's, corn dogs were actually invented in Rockaway Beach in the 1930s by Beorge and Versay Boyington.

When the rain came in and ruined the buns at their hot dog stand, they came up with the batter idea as a way to cook ‘buns as needed’.

