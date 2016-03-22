Smart Car parked perpendicular in parallel spot cited by Newport - KPTV - FOX 12

Smart Car parked perpendicular in parallel spot cited by Newport police

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) -

Police in Newport issued a citation for a Smart Car that was parked perpendicular in a parallel spot. 

The Newport Police Department posted a photo of the parking job on Facebook Monday evening. 

"We know parking can be difficult to find on the Bayfront at times, but this isn’t the solution," Newport police said in a comment on the Facebook post. 

