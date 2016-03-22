Man accused of opening fire in his own home pleads not guilty

A man accused of opening fire in his own home in Oregon City pleaded not guilty Monday.

Steven Scholz was arrested earlier this month after police said he intentionally fired the shots.

Bullets went through two homes and a parked car.

Scholz told Fox 12 after his arrest that he would not had done it if he knew his neighbors were home when he was firing.

His trial is set to begin in May.

