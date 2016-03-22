One injured in hit-and-run crash on Oatfield Road; driver charged with DUII

A person was seriously injured after a three car crash on Oatfield Road in Milwaukie Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Four people in the car left the scene, but were later taken into custody.

Deputies said one person was taken to OHSU with a serious injury.

According to deputies, the driver Tyler Mcelmoyl, 19, of Oregon City was arrested and charged with DUII and hit and run.

The crash closed Oatfield Road between Park Avenue and Alchar Drive, but has since re opened.

