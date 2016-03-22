Washington gymnast returns home after winning gold

After winning the gold at the City of Jesolo Trophy meet in Italy this weekend, gymnast Jordan Chiles and her coach came back to to Portland.

Chiles’s coach said the 14-year old has been practicing for years and said it’s the first time a Junior won gold.

“She’s been preparing for a long time,” Erika Bakacks said. “Mentally she had to be more prepared.”

Her teammates with the USA Junior Team also won, said Bakacks.

“I’m excited that I’m one of the top juniors,” Chiles said.

Chiles doesn’t know how she’ll celebrate her win, but said she will practice at Naydenov Gymnastics in Vancouver Tuesday.

