Portland airport increases security following Brussels attacks

Airport officials have increased security at Portland International Airport in light of the terrorist attacks in Brussels Tuesday morning.

PDX officials said there will be an increased security presence at the airport today.

Officials did not say how long the increased security is expected to last.

Belgium suffered several attacks at the Brussels airport and a nearby metro station around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and FOX 12 will be continuing to update you on the situation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.