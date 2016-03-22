Head-on crash kills one, injures two along Hwy 26 near Warm Springs

One person was killed and another two were injured after two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Highway 26 just east of Warm Springs Monday afternoon.

Oregon State Police arrived at the scene at 3:20 p.m. around milepost 106.

Officers said a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle driven by a 69-year-old woman from California was traveling east down Hwy 26 when she crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The occupants of the Tahoe, Susan Atkins, 61, and Virginia Atkins, 81, of Madras were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released her identity.

OSP had closed both lanes of the highway for about an hour and a half.

The incident is still being investigated.

