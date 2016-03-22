French cartoonist shows support for Brussels following terror attacks

A French cartoonist showed his support for Belgium following deadly terror attacks that killed more than two dozen people.

Explosions at the Brussels airport and a subway station Tuesday morning killed more than 30 people and injured dozens more.

In response, an artist who goes by the name Plantu posted a cartoon on Twitter Tuesday that shows an anthropomorphic French flag with its arm around the Belgian flag.

LES ATTENTATS CE MARDI 22 MARS À BRUXELLES.

(Le dessin du Monde) pic.twitter.com/9OCYMhOCpf — PLANTU (@plantu) March 22, 2016

Paris was the target of attacks by the so-called Islamic State group in November 2015. 130 people were killed and many more injured in a number of coordinated attacks throughout the city.

The Islamic State also took responsibility for the attacks in Brussels.

U.S. Pres. Barack Obama said Tuesday morning that the United States would do whatever it could to help support Belgium following the attacks.

