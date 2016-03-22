Designer handbag company helps local moms start their own businesses

Sarah Powers had a hard time balancing her career and family life. Now she says she can make some extra money and work around her children’s schedule.

ClaudiaG is a Houston based handbag and accessory company that helps women start their own business through direct sales.

The company allows women to set their own schedules and offers training and marketing materials.

Claudia Gutierrez launched the line last year, hoping to give moms more time with their children.

Learn more at ClaudiaGCollection.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.