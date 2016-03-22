Group of local outdoor enthusiasts retrace Oregon Trail - KPTV - FOX 12


Group of local outdoor enthusiasts retrace Oregon Trail

Six local guys are making the trip of a lifetime and are retracing the historic Oregon Trail.

The group is called Oregon Trail Off-Road and they are exploring the route from Oregon City to Independence, Missouri by going off road through national forestry, logging and private roads.

Their journey is told in the documentary series “One Lane Road.” Learn more and watch the episodes at OregonTrailOffRoad.com. 

