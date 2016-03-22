Body found in home after explosion, fire near La Center - KPTV - FOX 12

Body found in home after explosion, fire near La Center

Firefighters responding to reports of an explosion and house fire near La Center found a body inside the burned down building.

Fire crews were called out to 1505 N.W. 379th Street at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

After putting out the fire, investigators said the body of an adult was discovered inside the destroyed home.

The Clark County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The Clark County fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other details were immediately available. 

