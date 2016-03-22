Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting outside Keizer Bi-Mart store

A person matching the suspect's description was located by police in a nearby pizza shop.

One person was seriously injured in a shooting outside the Bi-Mart store in Keizer on Monday afternoon.

A man caught by police inside a pizza restaurant after a shooting outside a nearby Bi-Mart store is now facing charges including attempted murder.

Police responded to the Bi-Mart store on the 3800 block of River Road North at 1:34 p.m. Monday.

The victim, 59-year-old Randall Anderson of Salem, was found in the parking lot suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries, according to officers.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to police.

An officer spotted a man matching the suspect's description a few blocks away. As the officer approached, the suspect went into a pizzeria.

Police said the man was found hiding in the restaurant. Kyle Erik Madrid, 31, was taken to the Keizer Police Department for questioning.

On Tuesday, police said Madrid was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He also had a parole violation warrant.

Madrid was booked into the Marion County Jail without bail.

Detectives said Madrid is well known to law enforcement officers in the area, as he has an extensive criminal history. He previously lived in Keizer and Salem, but is currently listed as a transient.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other, however no additional information was released regarding a possible motive in this case.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting in the Bi-Mart parking lot or saw the suspect running away from the scene is asked to contact Keizer Police Department Detective Andrew Phelps at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3497.

