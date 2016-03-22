Photo shows coffee stand workers praying with grieving customer

A photo of workers at a Vancouver, Washington drive-through coffee stand praying with a grieving woman has been shared far and wide online after a woman posted the touching scene on Facebook.

When Pierce Dunn and Evan Freeman got hired at Dutch Bros., they learned how to make coffee, mochas and smoothies, but they were also taught to connect with customers.

On Saturday, that connection turned into some much needed comfort. Their coworker noticed that a woman pulling up to the window was in tears.

"She's like, 'She's just having a really bad day. Her husband passed.' And as soon as she said that, I was like, 'There's nothing more you need to say. We got this. We're going to do what we do every time we get someone who’s in pain or hurt. We're going to give them our love,'" said Freeman.

The two offered her a free drink and then it just kind of happened. They all grabbed her hand, bowed their heads and together, they said a prayer.

"So basically, I just said, like, you know I really want her to have peace over the situation … help the mourning of her and her family," said Dunn.

They had no idea, but a customer in the next car back snapped a photo. Barbara Danner said she was in line at the Dutch Bros. stand on 138th Avenue in Vancouver on Saturday when she noticed the interaction between the baristas and the customer.

She then posted it on the Dutch Bros. Facebook page, where others quickly started re-sharing it.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the photo had been shared tens of thousands of times.

It even surprised owner Jessica Chudek.



"I thought, 'That's great our company does that and we can show love out the window that way.' I started studying it a little more and I said, 'Wait, that's Evan and Pierce! That's my stand, those are my kids!' So it just brought me to tears right then," she said.

Freeman said, "When I saw the picture, I'm like, 'This is a normal day at work. We're doing what we do every day.'"

Freeman and Dunn say the woman was so grateful to them for taking her hand and taking the time. They had no intention of this moment going viral, but say maybe it will inspire someone else.

"If every single person did an act of kindness or just had smile on their face, the world would be a completely different place," said Dunn.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.