Oregon's Deschutes Brewery investing $85 million in East Coast facility

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

RICHMOND, VA (AP) - Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery is making Virginia home to its East Coast operations.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that the craft brewing company will invest $85 million to build a facility in Roanoke that's expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

Virginia officials have been working for months to woo Deschutes, which also considered cities in North and South Carolina for the brewery.

Deschutes' announcement is a big win for Roanoke, which lost out to the Asheville area for Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.'s East Coast brewery in 2012.

It comes less than two years after California-based Stone Brewing Co. revealed plans to build a facility in Richmond.

A trade group says Deschutes was among the top 10 craft brewing companies in the country in 2014, based on sales volume.

