Study says Portland traffic 8th most congested in U.S.

A recent study by one of the country’s biggest GPS companies reaffirms what Portland drivers already know all too well.

Traffic in the Rose City stinks.

A new study by GPS company TomTom reviewed traffic congestion levels in cities in the United States and around the world.

According to their findings, Portland commuters face the 8th worst traffic in the U.S., with congestion on average making travel times 26 percent longer, and even worse during morning and evening peak drive times.

That congestion, the study notes, adds an extra 31 minutes to commutes every day, or an extra 118 hours every year.

On a somewhat positive note, this year’s study does show that traffic has not gotten worse since last year’s report.

Los Angeles tops the U.S. list with a 41 percent increase in travel time due to congestion, followed by San Francisco at 36 percent, New York at 33 percent and Seattle at 31 percent.

Mexico City tops the global rankings, where drivers face a 59 percent increase in travel time due to traffic. Worldwide, Portland is ranked and No. 85 in terms of congestion.

TomTom noted their traffic index measures the congestion in 295 cities, and was designed to be an unbiased source of traffic information for drivers and policy makers.

