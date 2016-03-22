Former Washington Co. deputy pleads guilty to harassment

A former Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to harassment Tuesday.

David Bergquist reached a plea agreement as part of an investigation that began in April 2015 into alleged misconduct by deputies.

At that time, the sheriff's office received an anonymous email alleging misconduct against female co-workers by three deputies. Most of the allegations were sexual in nature.

Investigators said they received information that Bergquist possibly engaged in inappropriate conduct while off duty. Bergquist was placed on administrative leave when the allegations surfaced.

The Portland Police Bureau investigated the allegations against Bergquist and the other deputies named in the email.

As part of his plea agreement Tuesday, Bergquist was sentenced to 18 months probation and 24 hours of community service. He is also required to relinquish his police certifications.

Bergquist retired from the sheriff's office Friday.

Sheriff Pat Garrett released a statement Tuesday saying," I am committed to ensuring this type of behavior, whether on or off duty, is not part of our future."

Another deputy, Daniel Cardinal, pleaded no contest to the charge of official misconduct in January. He was also sentenced to probation and his police certification was revoked.

Cardinal voluntarily resigned from the Washington County Sheriff's Office in May 2015.

Another former deputy named in the email, Jonathan Christensen, was indicted by a grand jury in December 2015 on charges of official misconduct, fourth-degree assault-domestic and strangulation-domestic.

Christensen was fired by the sheriff's office based on evidence and findings related to a restraining order issued against him during the misconduct investigation.

In an unrelated case, Sgt. Michael Alexander of the Washington County Sheriff's Office was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he used a smartphone app to meet a 15-year-old boy in Idaho.

