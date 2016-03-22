Wanted credit card fraud suspect hitting Wilco stores in OR, WA

A wanted credit card fraud suspect has been charging thousands of dollars worth of items at Wilco stores in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon City police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday. Investigators said he used a fraudulent credit card to charge $1,800 at the Wilco Farm Store on the 19000 block of Molalla Avenue on the evening of March 2.

Investigators said similar incidents involving the same suspect have been reported at Wilco stores in Cornelius, Vancouver and Battleground.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, around 5'10" and 200 pounds. He is possibly driving a white Lincoln four-door car.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case #16-772.

