Standoff leader Ammon Bundy, others to be flown to Nevada for arraignment

A federal judge in Portland will allow U.S. Marshals to transport Ammon Bundy and five others to Nevada for a court hearing related to an armed standoff against government agents in 2014.

The men have been jailed in Portland since January for their roles in a 41-day standoff with government authorities at an Oregon wildlife refuge. They wanted public lands relinquished to local control.

Defense attorneys contend their clients shouldn't be transferred until the Oregon case is over because doing so would violate their right to a speedy trial and effective counsel.

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown on Tuesday ordered the defendants to be flown to Nevada on April 13 and returned to Oregon 10 days later. Their Nevada arraignments are likely to take place April 14 or 15.

