Clackamas Co. K-9 unit gets new protective vest

A K-9 with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has new protection thanks to a non-profit group.

K-9 Grimm is a new addition to the department, having recently replaced retired K-9 Max.

The group Vested Interests in K9s, Inc., provided the funding, which was paid for by an anonymous donor. The vests for the K-9 units can cost over $2,200.

The group says they have provided more than 1,700 protective vests for K-9 units in 49 states, using donations of more than $1.6 million.

