Deputies: Grand Ronde K-9 shot and killed while attacking woman, child

A neighbor shot and killed an off-duty police K-9 that was attacking a woman and a small child, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Otis at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois attacked a 2-year-old boy and then attacked the child's mother who attempted to pull the dog off her son.

Deputies said the woman threw a stick at her neighbor's window to alert him to the attack. The neighbor fired one round from a shotgun over the top of the dog, according to investigators.

Deputies said when the warning shot failed to stop the attack, the man fired a second round that hit and killed the dog.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports the dog was an inactive drug-detection K-9 for the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department. It is unknown at this time what caused the dog to attack the child, according to deputies.

The boy was taken to a Lincoln City hospital and then transferred to a Portland hospital for treatment of multiple bite wounds. His mother was treated and released from the hospital in Lincoln City for multiple bite wounds.

According to a story posted on the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde website, the dog's name was Nixwa. A tribal police officer had been caring for Nixwa for about a month at his home. The child and woman who were attacked are the officer's family members, according to the report by Smoke Signals.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.