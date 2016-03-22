Security increased at PDX, on MAX trains after terror attack

Travelers around Portland saw an increased security presence at PDX and on MAX lines following the attacks in Brussells Tuesday. (Simon Gutierrez/KPTV)

Passengers on the rails and in the air in the Portland area saw stepped-up security Tuesday in the wake of the deadly terror attacks in Belgium.

Some travelers saw the long but quick-moving lines at the airport, saying the news was all around them.

“It was a really, really long line going through security, but it moved fast,” Gail Gigliotti from Tillamook said. “I didn't know about it until I talked to my husband today and said ‘I'm on my way home.’ He said, ‘Well, they're heightening security everywhere.’”

More police officers were assigned to patrol Portland International Airport, and transit police added both uniformed and plainclothes officers on MAX trains.

“It reassures the public that we’re on the system, that we’re there with them,” Lt. Tony Silva, the afternoon transit supervisor, said. “I know if I see a uniformed police officer, I feel safer. So we want to be out there reaching out to the folks and telling them the system is safe.”

Portland Police stepping up security, visibility in wake of Brussels attacks. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/MYXABAR4vM — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) March 22, 2016

Silva said there is no evidence of a threat locally, but dogs trained to sniff out explosives were deployed as a precaution.

Passengers arriving at PDX reported increased security at stops throughout the country.

“For the last 15 years or so, security's been on the forefront of everyone's mind traveling abroad, and I think it always will be. It's probably the new way of life,” Chris Webb, who was traveling to Portland from Denver, said.

“It's scary of course, but I'm traveling for work and it's one of those things you do and I'm going to continue doing it so I'm going to hope that it's not going to happen here,” Gigliotti added.

