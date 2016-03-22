Man moves floating 'home' downriver for work crews

People going along the Willamette River have seen this man-made “island” float offshore for years. (KPTV)

An unusual obstacle had to be moved from the Willamette River for a Portland General Electric work crew.

It was a small, man-made island comprised of several boats tied together that serves as a home for a Portland man.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the man agreed to move his floating home down the river, allowing PGE to bring in the heavy equipment needed to do the work.

People who walk or jog along the river have seen the cobbled together assortment of boats on the Willamette for years.

They say the man lives on the island of boats, which even features a couch under a small covered area.

“I was surprised to see that barge there. I wondered where he went, and now I see where he went,” Tim Steves, who works nearby, said. “With the homeless situation the way it is and tent cities popping up, I think it's a viable alternative.”

According to PGE, the man happened to set up shop right above a couple of underwater power cables that had become exposed and needed to be covered back up, meaning he needed to move.

PGE said the exposed cables didn't pose a threat to the man, or anyone else on the water. Crews said the work to bury the lines will take about a week.

