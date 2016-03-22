OHSU study suggests adults get tetanus shots every 30 years, not - KPTV - FOX 12

OHSU study suggests adults get tetanus shots every 30 years, not every 10

Oregon Health & Science University researchers are now saying adults don't need to be getting tetanus and diphtheria vaccine boosters every 10 years but every 30 years instead.

The researchers said they found the antibody against both tetanus and diphtheria last longer than originally thought.

"We have always been told to get a tetanus shot every 10 years, but actually, there is very little data to prove or disprove that timeline," says Mark K. Slifka, Ph.D., a professor at the Oregon National Primate Research Center at OHSU. "When we looked at the levels of immunity among 546 adults, we realized that antibody titers against tetanus and diphtheria lasted much longer then previously believed."

By getting the vaccines less often, OHSU researchers said it could save Americans millions of dollars in health care costs.

Researchers suggest adults get a vaccination at age 30 and again at age 60.

